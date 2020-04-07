Cindy Crawford says she was asked to remove her iconic beauty brand if she wanted to do it as a model!

Being a model is not easy! After all, it involves other people judging almost everything about one's physical appearance and that can really affect anyone's self-esteem, especially in the formative years!

Cindy Crawford is one of the biggest names in the industry, but it's not been easy getting to where she is.

The supermodel talked about how, when she first entered modeling, she was asked to get rid of her now-iconic beauty brand just above her lip.

Crawford discussed this with fellow OG model Naomi Campbell as her first guest in her YouTube series No Filter.

Supermodels remembered throwback photoshoots from the start of their careers when Cindy shared the story of how she was encouraged to remove the mole if she wanted a bright future in the industry.

It all started with Naomi asking Cindy if Vogue would edit the beauty branding on the cover images or not.

‘I did a British Vogue version before doing an American Vogue version and the British Vogue version was retouched. So there's a cap of me out there without a mole, "said Cindy.

When asked how it made her feel, Cindy explained that: ‘Look, when I was a kid I hated having a beauty brand. My sister called it an ugly brand. "

But when Naomi admitted that she wished she had one too and that it was sometimes drawn on her face, Cindy pointed out that ‘I feel like we always want what we don't have. Just like girls with curly hair want straight hair and girls with straight hair want curly hair. So when I went to my first modeling agency they said I should remove it. It was a small little agency. I don't even remember his name. They said I should remove it and my mother said, ‘Ok, you can do it but you don't know what the scar will look like. (But) You know what your beauty brand looks like. "



