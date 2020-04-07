Cindy Crawford felt pressure to remove her mole during early modeling run

WENN

In a video chat with model Naomi Campbell, the supermodel recalls being criticized for her signature beauty brand when she began her career in the fashion industry.

Cindy Crawford They told her to remove her famous beauty brand in order to enter the world of modeling.

The 54-year-old woman reflected on the first criticisms of her appearance in a video call with Naomi Campbell for his limited YouTube series "No filter with Naomi", and revealed that he frequently had his characteristic mole taken from the photos.

"I did a British version of Vogue, I think with David Bailey, before doing an American version of Vogue, and in the British version of Vogue they touched it up. So there is a version of me out there with no moles," he shared.

The star, who started her career in Chicago, revealed that her mother encouraged her not to alter her appearance.

"When I went to my first modeling agency … it was in Chicago," she added. "It was a small agency, I don't even remember its name. They said I should remove it and my mother said, 'OK, you can do that, but you don't know what the scar will look like. You know what your beauty brand looks like.'

Cindy chose to embrace her unique appearance, much to the dismay of future makeup artists. "It is not flat; you cannot cover my mole, otherwise it looks like a giant grain," he explained. "Chicago seemed to be fine, but when he worked in Japan, he was sometimes touched up."

It wasn't until his first American Vogue cover in 1986 that he felt his looks were really accepted.

"When I did my first version of American Vogue with (photographer) Richard Avedon and (stylist) Polly Melon, I didn't know if they would leave it or not, and then they did, and I think once it appeared on the cover of American Vogue, then it was no longer a problem. "

She added: "Many women have beauty brands and when they saw me on the cover of Vogue or in a magazine with my beauty brand, it made them feel more comfortable with their own beauty brand."