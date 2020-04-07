Cillian Murphy and I were behind the '# Peaky Blinders' production break.

WENN / Avalon / Instar

The actress who plays Polly Gray in the BBC drama series explains that she and her co-star found & # 39; uncomfortable & # 39; continue filming as the coronavirus pandemic began to intensify.

"Peaky Blinders"stars Helen McCrory Y Cillian Murphy He asked that production on the show be stopped last month as they were "uncomfortable" when the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate.

Television and film productions worldwide have now been disrupted due to the spread of the COVID-19 disease, and many governments have imposed blockades that prevent people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

Filming of "Peaky Blinders" was officially stopped on March 16, four days before UK officials announced that pubs, restaurants and bars would have to close, and Helen has now revealed that she, Cillian and their producers asked her to told the BBC to stop production before they were told.

McCrory says he was doing makeup and hairstyle tests when he felt "something very big is coming" and no longer wanted to continue his work on the hit show.

"The next morning I woke up and said to my producer, 'I'm not comfortable doing this anymore.' Cillian Murphy did the same thing," he tells Deadline.com. "Together with the producers, we reached out to the BBC and said that we are going to get this out now before we have to do it in the future."

The actress, who plays Polly Gray in "Peaky Blinders," the matriarch of the Shelby gangster family, directed by Cillian character Tommy Shelby, says the work on television is now "terribly unimportant." Instead, she and her husband Damian Lewis have been raising funds to deliver meals to health workers fighting COVID-19 in Britain

"We haven't slept and we're on the phone all the time," he says of his project. "You are improvising and inventing as you go because it has never been done before. We now have a website, feednhs.com, and on that website, hospitals can tap and leave details."

Helen and Damian have now helped raise almost $ 1 million (£ 810,000) for the cause through a Just Giving page and fundraising efforts as the comedian. Matt Lucas& # 39; charity bachelor "Thank You Baked Potato".