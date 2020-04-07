Chris Paul addresses the fake laugh of Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry's crossover during the Instagram Live session

With the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that keeps professional sports leagues in a waiting pattern, Chris Paul has been doing a few Instagram Live sessions to fill the sizable gap on his schedule.

The Thunder point guard faced some questions about the most viral moments in his career during a recent conversation with his followers. He was asked about his fake laugh directed at Warriors coach Steve Kerr during a 2018 regular-season game when Paul formed a dynamic duo with Rockets star James Harden. Kerr seemed to be joking with Paul, who smiled and pointed at Kerr before immediately turning into a stone wall.

MORE: What we learned from Curry's Q,amp;A with Dr. Anthony Fauci

"Why did I pretend to laugh at Steve Kerr?" Paul said. "Because it wasn't funny."

Well OK. Forward …

Paul also spoke to two-time MVP Stephen Curry about the infamous crossover that left Paul on the ground when he was a member of the Clippers. On March 31, 2015, Curry's baseline dribble combination sparked "oohs,quot; and "aahs,quot; from the Staples Center crowd and featured Twitter with infinite meme fuel.

"Listen, we know the anniversary has just passed," said Paul. "They talk about when you went behind your back and all that. Listen, man, listen, listen. He caught me. He caught me."

Curry took the high road and told Paul that crossing is only part of playing basketball at the highest level.

"You kind of dropped me at least three times," Curry said. "I got that for you once in LA. Brandon Jennings got me my rookie year. Like, never, never, can you live them, and they'll just show up."

Curry and Paul can ignore their less flattering moments now. However, it doesn't appear that Paul will be extending an IG Live invitation to Kerr anytime soon.