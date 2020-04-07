Chris Evans persuaded to take on & # 39; Captain America & # 39; for her mother

Marvel studios

In a new magazine interview, the mother of Marvel Universe actor Lisa admits that her son was hesitant to take advantage of the casting opportunity as her "greatest fear was losing anonymity."

Chris Evans He thanks his mother for his role as Captain America after she urged him to reconsider rejecting Marvel's blockbuster.

The actor aired the titular superhero role "sometimes" and told him Jimmy Kimmel last year he was "scared" of being part of a massive movie franchise.

Now it has been revealed that it was the actor's mother, Lisa, who convinced him to take advantage of the opportunity to make a career.

She tells Esquire magazine that Chris feared the pressures of fame.

"His biggest fear was losing anonymity," he explains. "He said, 'Now I have a career where I can do the job I really like. I can walk my dog. No one bothers me. No one wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of ​​losing that. it's scary for me. "

She adds, "I said, 'Look, do you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have a chance. You will never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide: & # 39; It will not affect my life negatively, it will enable & # 39 ;. "

Evans, who also played Johnny Storm in 2005 "Fantastic four"And its 2007 sequel, he took his mother's advice and has now played Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) in 10 Marvel movies.