Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-ray and Offers Updates Amid Coronavirus Battle

Chris Cuomo He is giving an update on his health, a week after sharing that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The CNN presenter went to social networks on March 31 to tell his followers about his health news. "Sooo much in these tough times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I found out that I am positive for the coronavirus," wrote Chris. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who later tested positive and I had a fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the kids anymore (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease! I'm in quarantine in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I will be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united! "
Chris's brother, governor of New York Andrew CuomoHe also shared a heartfelt message about his brother's diagnosis last week.
"In his work, he is combative, he is argumentative and he pushes people," he said. "But that's his job. He's not really who he is. He's really a sweet and beautiful boy, and he's my best friend."
On Monday night, Chris appeared on CNN from his home to share that he feels "better than I deserve."
"Now I know I can't get him out of this thing," said Chris. "That when the fever rises, you just want to curl up on a ball and stay there for the next six, seven hours, and you can't. You must wrap your clothes, you must start drowning in fluids, you must take your Tylenol and you have to get it."
"If you don't want it to get into your lungs, you have to force yourself to breathe, you have to get up off your ass, you have to walk," advises Chris. "It hurts, you don't want to do it, everything in your body tells you not to do it, and it's lying to you. And I know that now, and the more I do it, the more I try to do, the better I go. So I'm going to have faith in that for now. "
"I know I haven't gotten over it, but that's good," added Chris.
Later, over the weekend, her fever started to go down "a little,quot; and "she started to feel like it was reaching my chest." Chris then went to take a chest x-ray and shared it with viewers.
Watch the video above to see Chris's x-ray and listen to Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what doctors are looking for.
