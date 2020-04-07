Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-ray and Offers Updates Amid Coronavirus Battle

Chris Cuomo He is giving an update on his health, a week after sharing that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The CNN presenter went to social networks on March 31 to tell his followers about his health news. "Sooo much in these tough times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I found out that I am positive for the coronavirus," wrote Chris. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who later tested positive and I had a fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the kids anymore (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease! I'm in quarantine in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I will be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united! "

Chris's brother, governor of New York Andrew CuomoHe also shared a heartfelt message about his brother's diagnosis last week.

"In his work, he is combative, he is argumentative and he pushes people," he said. "But that's his job. He's not really who he is. He's really a sweet and beautiful boy, and he's my best friend."