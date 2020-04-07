Chris Brown: This is what you have been doing in quarantine to distract yourself from your son Aeko!

%MINIFYHTML3e8db4ff001e60a8e99a7b964e0eb9b176%

Due to established international travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris Brown and their baby Aeko are quarantined separately. As fans know, the baby is still trapped with his mother, Ammika Harris in Germany, and the singer misses him very much.

But, an internal report claims to know how you've been dealing with having it so far for so long, and it turns out you've been doing everything you can to stay positive and stay busy.

With that said, the source shared through HollywoodLife what Chris had been doing while in quarantine.

He definitely misses his 4-month-old son a lot, but Chris agreed that there is nothing he can do about the distance between them at the moment.

Knows Chris knows that the safest place for Aeko right now is with her mother. I would never want to take that away from Ammika, especially at a time like this. As much as he misses his son and of course wants to see him, he knows Ammika is an amazing mother and that is where Aeko should be, "the source said.

Although he is not in person and cannot hold him for now, Chris has been watching little Aeko on FaceTime every day, plus Ammika always sent him cute photos and videos of his son.

Chris fans are aware that he misses his baby very much as he has been sharing updates to this Ammika photo and video on his Instagram account.

Ad %MINIFYHTML3e8db4ff001e60a8e99a7b964e0eb9b177% %MINIFYHTML3e8db4ff001e60a8e99a7b964e0eb9b177%

Another source also shared with the same media outlet that ‘Chris is dealing with all of this in the best way that he can. He knows that everything is temporary. He likes that his children have their mothers to hang out when he can't be there. "



Post views:

0 0