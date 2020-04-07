Championship experts choose their team of the season so far | Football news







We ask our Championship experts to choose their teams for the season so far.

Our experts Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver selected their best XIs for the 2019/20 season …

You can watch or listen below …

Keith Andrews

Mark Rodak would be there for me, but the more I see of Brice Samba The more impressed I am. It is his first season in the league and he has had a dominating presence as a Nottingham Forest goalkeeper.

There was no left-hander yelling at me, so I went for three. Luke Ayling He has done well in multiple positions this season for Leeds, while Semi Ajayi It was a smart purchase for West Brom. He made his way from the beginning of the season and kept his place. Ben white, meanwhile, it's obvious. It has settled like snow for Leeds at this level.

Jude Bellingham needs a mention for his exhibitions, considering that he is only 16 years old, but I have gone through midfield four of Jed Wallace – who has been like Roy of the Rovers for Millwall, Kalvin Phillips, who has been an absolute rock for Leeds and is a class above all others in his Championship position, Sawyers Romaine Y Benrahma said.

In attack I have chosen Matheus Pereira to sit as No. 10, who has spent much of the season playing at a different level than most, and is my Player of the Season. So in advance Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has sometimes been living with junk in Fulham, but has still scored so many goals, and Ollie Watkins – Who has adapted superbly to play the front.

Don goodman

The doorman was tough. David Raya of Brentford and Marek Rodak of Fulham were in my mind, but I had to go for Brice Samba. He wasn't even on the team at the beginning of the season and deserves huge credit for forcing his entry.

In defense, the Nottingham Forest Matty cash He has evolved as a player since switching to right back. I've also been to Fulham & # 39; s Joe Bryan to the left of the back. You have seen in Liverpool how important it is to attack the full-backs in modern football. The two centrals will be Ben white, with whom I have been so impressed in Leeds with his work on the ball and his pass, and Semi Ajayi, who has a brilliant return of five goals and brings a vital amount of athletics to West Brom.

Kalvin Phillips He has a fantastic range of passes and his reading of the game is fantastic. There is no one better at the Championship than he does for Leeds. Lewis Travis has been exceptional for Blackburn, but I have to go for Sawyers Romaine to join Phillips in midfield. I compare him to a conductor for West Brom, he is always available for a pass.

It was difficult to let go of Said Benrahma, but I went because of his teammates. Bryan Mbeumo Y Ollie Watkins in any wing. I know Watkins plays in the middle now, but I've had to fit it in. Honorable Mentions to Jack Harrison of Leeds, Andre Ayew of Swansea, Ebere Eze of QPR and Daniel Johnson of Preston, but I have selected Matheus Pereira to complete my attacking midfield. His six assists and 12 goals are an incredible return.

Score 23 goals in 34 games speaks for itself Aleksandar Mitrovic. You look at West Brom and they have players that come from everywhere, but Fulham doesn't have that. He has scored 23 of his 52 goals, which is monumental. So he is also my player of the season.

Andy Hinchcliffe

David Raya and Marek Rodak were in the mix, but Brice Samba It has literally been a great goal for Nottingham Forest this season so I have to go for it.

Modern full backup is about moving forward, and that's what Matty cash Y Joe Bryan do it right by your sides. The number of goals and assists they have produced this season speaks for itself. In central defense Ben white Y Semi Ajayi They offer different styles, but they can also defend and play. It would be an excellent partnership.

Everyone knows how good Kalvin Phillips is, but he wanted to attract more attacking players and I felt Ben watson He deserved a mention for his brilliant performances this season. Then, in my half attack field three, you have to look Jed Wallace for how good it has been at Millwall with 10 goals and nine assists, Matheus Pereira has been a big part of directing West Brom towards advocacy and Benrahma said He is one of the outstanding people in the league.

Ollie Watkins Y Aleksandar Mitrovic they are different types of striker, and Watkins is my player of the season as he just took that new position so well and looks like a natural scorer. Mitrovic has been exceptional but we know everything about him.

Scott Minto

Marek Rodak It has helped keep Fulham in the automatic promotion race. Everyone talks about their striker (who we will face later!), But sometimes stopping a goal is as important as scoring it.

Mahlon Romeo has done very well at Millwall, but this was a choice between Luke Ayling and Matty Cash on the right side, and I had to go for Ayling. On the left side I have enjoyed watching Joe Bryan this season, but Rico Henry It has been great for Brentford. I remember seeing him at Walsall and thinking he was a true talent. Injuries stopped him, but this has been his decisive season. Joe Worrall has also been excellent for Nottingham Forest, but in central defense it has to be Ben White Y Semi Ajayi.

In the center of the field you just have to put Kalvin Phillips in – although it was difficult to let go of Jake Livermore and Ben Watson in defensive roles in midfield, while Matheus Pereira Y Ebere Eze they are my attacking midfielder partner. With Eze in particular, you can see his quality, strength and technical ability and I'd be surprised if he wasn't a Premier League player sooner or later. Jed Wallace, Joe Lolley and Bryan Mbeumo deserve a shout out, but my two ends will be Said Benrahma to the right and Jarrod Bowen on the left. I know Bowen left in January, but you can see how much Hull has missed him.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Lewis Grabban deserve a mention, but my striker will be Aleksandar Mitrovic. I have neglected Ollie Watkins, even though he is my player of the season! It has been a revelation since changing positions for Brentford and it seems that he has played that position for years. So it has been my best artist in the Championship. But he didn't want to put anyone in a position where they haven't been playing this season, and if he had to pick a player to start in the playoff final, it would be Mitrovic. That's the only reason he's on my team ahead of Watkins.

David Prutton

He probably would have had David Raya before his form fell, and Freddie Woodman in Swansea has been very good, but in a pull between Marek Rodak And Brice Samba for my doorman, I'll probably have to go for Rodak.

Luke Ayling has had a fantastic season for Leeds, but Matty Cash it almost hit him on the right side due to the fact that he's playing in a new position. Ben white is the obvious choice in the center of the back, and it has also impressed me Tim ream This season, his teammate at Fulham has cut and changed, but has been very consistent. Brentford has the best defense in the league, so they need a representative, so I'm going to look Rico Henry to the left of the back.

You can try thinking outside the box, but at the end of the day you have to put Kalvin Phillips in the midfield. I may have gotten a little defensive here, but I can't let go Ben Watson Neither, because it has been revitalized this season. Romaine lettuce Sawmills He was a player he admired at Brentford and I'm sure he can play a slightly more advanced role than he's used to with the quality he has.

In advance, I had to change my player of the season Ollie Watkins a little out of position to put it in. But I will give you a lot of freedom to cut from the left! Matheus Pereira will be on the other side in my fluid training and both will provide Aleksandar Mitrovic With a lot of service.

Gary Weaver

Marcus Bettinelli started the season with a goal for Fulham, but you felt they needed to make a change in the goalkeeper, and Marek Rodak He came in and has been exceptional, aside from the infamous Barnsley game! Then the game after that bounced back and was brilliant against Derby.

Matty cash He said at the beginning of the season that he wanted to prove that people were wrong and that he said he couldn't play right back, and he has! While I have to get Stuart dallas in the team on the left side. Marcelo Bielsa always finds a place for him, so I will too! Ben white It has been excellent and Luke Ayling, who has shifted position, has become a true leader on the field, so I will put him in touch with his Leeds teammate in central defense.

Kalvin Phillips You will be sitting deeply. He can do anything and will be busy with the amount of attack talent I have elsewhere! Matheus Pereira it will join him in the middle and provide that X Factor, while I've gone by Bryan Mbeumo to the right of the midfield and Benrahma said on the left. Both have produced incredible numbers this season.

Up will be Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored so many important goals for Fulham and is enormously important to them in their heist game, and Ollie Watkins – Who is my player of the season? It has adapted and become a suitable No. 9. He knows where to be in the penalty area, and he's a superior boy.