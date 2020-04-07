CEO warns that supply chain problems could halt production of hand sanitizer in two weeks – Up News Info Tampa

– The United States is on the brink of not having enough raw materials to produce life-saving hand sanitizer to reduce the coronavirus pandemic, says one of the nation's leading sellers of health and personal care products.

Resources for making hand sanitizers have already been fully exhausted in the US. USA, according to Rakesh Tammabattula, CEO of QYK Brands, a California-based company that owns businesses such as Dr. J’s Natural and Glowy.com Hand Sanitizer.

Tammabattula says her company is only two weeks away from running out of alcohol for hand sanitizers, though plants and distribution warehouses remain open.

"The current explosion in demand for hand sanitizers was never expected by anyone in the industry, and for that reason, none of the players in the market was prepared for this demand," he told VOA.

The hand sanitizer is classified as an over-the-counter medication, so the ingredients must be pharmaceutical grade.

"The distilleries are definitely helping the immediate need." Tammabattula told the Corpus Christi Caller Times. "(But) we cannot guarantee the efficiency of the product made with distilled alcohol in a distillery."

Tammabattula shared her thoughts and concerns with Up News Info Local on Friday:

Up News Info Local: Hand sanitizer is obviously a highly sought-after item right now, as individuals and organizations are taking all necessary precautions to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. What is the end of this process like for manufacturers trying to meet such incredible demand?

Rakesh Tammabattula: At the back end of this, for a mid-scale manufacturer like us, it has been a mixed bag. Our revenue last month exceeded revenue from last year, and we are seeing an increasing number of orders and demand every day, but that brings with it many challenges, one of which is primarily the extreme shortage of raw materials in the country. Raw materials, from alcohol and polymeric compounds to plastic bottles and dispensing pumps. They were sold out and delayed for about 8 weeks from all traditional sources. We face uncertainties as to whether and when raw materials will be available. This increase in demand has also led to a sharp rise in commodity prices, which is likely to result in a price increase at least in the near future.

Up News Info: How realistic is a possible shortage of hand sanitizer and what is being done to avoid this scenario?

RT: The shortage is somewhat realistic and is likely to continue for the next 2 months at least.

Up News Info: Why have the resources to make hand sanitizer already been used up?

RT: The hand sanitizer was produced only by a handful of companies because it was a product with very low margins and not many people felt the need to make it a product on demand, but that changed overnight and demand increased around the 5,000 percent. None of the manufacturers in the industry was prepared for such demand and that obviously exhausted the resources (easily) available to produce for the need, so the entire supply chain was constrained by this situation.

Up News Info: What are your biggest fears for your industry with this pandemic that is likely to last for several months?

RT: The challenges we face with supply, although we hope it will be in the short term, we have already seen a large increase in raw material prices, which is greatly increasing our costs. With more players entering the manufacturing of hand sanitizers now, we expect prices to rise and possibly even a materials bidding war if the (materials) shortage continues. We need to demand government responses on how they plan to keep everyone safe at these facilities. It is inhumane for us to turn a blind eye to this.

Up News InfoConversely, what are your hopes? How optimistic are you that things are going smoothly?

RT: The ideal result would be for the pandemic not to claim many lives as we all fear, and that is possible if everyone maintains proper hygiene and definitely uses hand sanitizers as often as necessary.