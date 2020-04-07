Celine Rotterman Joins Deadline Ad Sales Team as Senior Vice President

Celine Rotterman, a veteran advertising sales executive with more than 20 years of experience in the media and publishing industries, has been named SVP Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Deadline. It will be based in London and will report to Stacey Farish, director of revenue and general manager for Deadline, TVLine and GoldDerby.

Rotterman has spent the past nine years in Variety, most recently as co-CEO of International. He originally joined that brand in 2010 as an account manager who oversees sales across all platforms for Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, UK television, Turkey, Greece, Russia and the CIS.

In her roles there, she negotiated several important initiatives and helped create event franchises at festivals and markets.

Previously, Rotterman worked at Screen International, where he oversaw sales on all platforms for France, Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. She has worked for various publishers in the fashion and luxury travel sector, as well as in the media sector, and as project manager at AFA Press, an agency that specialized in producing special media advertising business reports. Communication. She has also been a radio presenter in the Dominican Republic.

"I am delighted to join the Deadline family and take on a new challenge," said Rotterman. "Along with some of the best editorial teams in the business, I look forward to working closely with Stacey and her dynamic team to develop many exciting new opportunities and partnerships in the international marketplace."