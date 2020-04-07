CBS Returns to Movie Night on Sunday Amid a Pandemic with Top Best Titles "Titanic," "Indiana Jones" and "MI" – Deadline

Theatrical movies are making a comeback on broadcast television. With the production of the original series from the networks halted and people seeking comforting food entertainment while taking refuge at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, popular films are becoming a viable programming option.

CBS will launch a movie night on Sunday, May 3 for an initial five-week run. Leveraging the vault of corporate brother Paramount Pictures, the night will feature five iconic titles from the Paramount Library, Forrest Gump, Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark looters, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Mission: Impossible Y Titanic.

On May 24 and 31, the films will air when there are original CBS episodes. Love island were scheduled; The network still plans to release the reality series this summer, but, like all Hollywood productions, its fate is to be determined.

Theatrical and original films disappeared from open television a decade and a half ago. In fact, CBS was the last major broadcast network to cancel its CBS Sunday Movie franchise at the end of the 2004-05 season. That was the result of the increase in DVDs that allowed for a cinematic experience without commercials. It was soon followed by increased transmission.

But now, in the midst of the health crisis, the movies are making a comeback. NBCUniversal announced yesterday that it would usher in family (semi) movie nights with no commercials.

"It's a five-week programming event with epic movies, iconic stars, and brilliant stories that viewers love … and love to watch together," said Noriko Kelley, EVP, Programming and Program Planning, CBS Entertainment.

CBS SUNDAY IN MAY OFFERS FILM PROGRAM

May 3

"Indiana Jones and the Hunters of the Lost Ark" (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

May 10

"Forrest Gump" (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

may 17th

"Mission: impossible" (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

May 24

"Titanic" (7: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)

may 31

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (8: 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT)