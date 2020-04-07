Carson Daly introduces Babyie Goldie and calls her a beacon of hope

Greet Carson Dalyit's the girl!

On Tuesday, the star and his wife. Siri Daly introduced the world to her newborn daughter Goldie during a special episode of TODAY. Joining his fellow anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker Y Craig Melvin From their living room, the new parents spilled over from their little bundle of joy, whom they welcomed on March 26, and opened a child during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She is doing great," Carson said of her 12-day-old daughter. "She is the pot of gold at the end of our family's rainbow and she came, obviously, at a very necessary time in our country. So, it has been a wonderful distraction. And our other children are here … and they are very happy that little baby Goldie is home. "

Reflecting on how lucky she is to be surrounded by her children, Siri chimed in: "I mean, it's the bright side of all this having us all together at home."