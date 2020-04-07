Carson Daly introduces Babyie Goldie and calls her a beacon of hope

Greet Carson Dalyit's the girl!
On Tuesday, the star and his wife. Siri Daly introduced the world to her newborn daughter Goldie during a special episode of TODAY. Joining his fellow anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker Y Craig Melvin From their living room, the new parents spilled over from their little bundle of joy, whom they welcomed on March 26, and opened a child during the coronavirus pandemic.
"She is doing great," Carson said of her 12-day-old daughter. "She is the pot of gold at the end of our family's rainbow and she came, obviously, at a very necessary time in our country. So, it has been a wonderful distraction. And our other children are here … and they are very happy that little baby Goldie is home. "
Reflecting on how lucky she is to be surrounded by her children, Siri chimed in: "I mean, it's the bright side of all this having us all together at home."
Despite meeting his fourth child less than two weeks ago, the TRL alum said he can already tell what his future career will be. "He's headed for the professional beer drink because he burps all the time," he joked, noting that she follows her famous father that way.
Since the family and community are practicing social estrangement, Carson revealed that his local church was able to greet Goldie at the parish with a sweet "blessing."
"So, we had a little excursion here recently … where we had to do a driving blessing with Father Bob, that's our Catholic priest in our local parish," he explained. "She married Siri and me and blessed our house when we got it. So we drove Goldie over there and he stood six feet away and gave us a wonderful blessing. So, that was really a highlight in the last few 48 hours,quot;.
Still on the subject of blessings, The voice The host shared how their little one has been bringing an important light to the Daly family.
"You know, when we got home from the hospital, there was a great time when our neighbors … everyone lined up on the streets and made posters and that made Siri cry," he recalled. "(Goldie) has been a light … not only for our family, but also for our community, our neighborhood. Everyone is still very anxious and very nervous about the unknowns of the pandemic and here comes little Goldie, and she puts a smile on the face. "
Carson added: "It is a heartbreaking time to be pregnant and have a child, especially where we are geographically. So there are a lot of nervous people around us, and she has been a great beacon of hope."
Goldie's adorable look TODAY debut in the video above!
