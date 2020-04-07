Carson considers requiring facial masks in public – Up News Info Los Angeles

– On Tuesday, the Carson City Council will meet to consider an ordinance requiring anyone who goes out in public within the city limits to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Violation of the ordinance, which would apply to all residents and visitors within city limits, if passed, would carry a $ 1,000 fine.

The City of Carson has recorded at least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, which is among the highest of any city or neighborhood in Los Angeles County. Only Melrose (147), Santa Clarita (106), and Hollywood (100) have recorded more, according to the latest numbers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

A similar resolution went into effect in Riverside County on Monday, with violators facing a fine of up to $ 1,000.

The ordinance would require that everyone "wear a face mask or cover that is large enough to cover the wearer's nose and mouth to ensure inhalation or exhalation of oxygen through the mask or cover."

It would remain in effect until the city or Carson Disaster Council cancels it.

So far, Los Angeles County has reported a total of 6,360 coronavirus cases and 147 deaths from the disease.

On Monday, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, reaffirmed the recommendations of the US Centers for Disease Control. USA And the local authorities that everyone wears cloth covers when they are out of their homes. However, L.A. County does not currently have a mandatory requirement.

"We saw a lot of people this weekend wearing cloth face covers while you were away," said Ferrer. "And thank you for taking this additional step to curb the spread of COVID-19."