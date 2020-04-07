Cardinal Pell's acquittal was as opaque as his sexual abuse trial

"One problem in this case is that the general public couldn't watch," said Jeremy Gans, a professor at Melbourne Law School who closely followed the trial. "Most of us were unaware of any of the details, and none of us have seen the plaintiff's testimony."

There was a reason for caution. Australia's sexual abuse laws require the identity of child victims to be protected; in this case, the lead prosecutor was 13 years old at the time of the alleged abuse in 1996. He filed in 2015.

But critics question whether the public's right to know could have been preserved.

"There should be some way to provide the public with access to the transcript in a way that does not reveal the person's identity so that people can judge whether they agree or disagree," Bosland said. "The only way the judicial branch of government should be held accountable is through the principle of open justice, and that requires that the public receive as much information as possible."

In its ruling on Tuesday, the Superior Court essentially decided the criminal case of one of the world's most powerful religious figures based on how a jury had handled testimony that no one outside of the process has been able to assess.

The judges' order suggested that the jurors over-rely on the primary accuser's account without properly considering the "indisputable evidence,quot; of additional witnesses. The prosecution, according to the indicated order, did not do enough to question those who said that the scene after a Sunday mass 20 years earlier would have been too busy to allow what was alleged, including the accusation that the cardinal forced his penis into the accuser's mouth after trapping the two choirs drinking wine in the priests' sacristy.

But without the accuser's testimony to compare, it is difficult to assess what led the jury to issue a guilty verdict.