Cardinal Pell's acquittal was as opaque as his sexual abuse trial

SYDNEY, Australia – Cardinal George Pell was released from prison on Tuesday after Australia's highest court reversed his conviction in 2018 for sexually abusing two choirs decades earlier, releasing the oldest Roman Catholic cleric who has ever been tried by child sexual abuse.
The world may never be able to assess whether the court's reasoning was sound.
The seven-judge panel ruled that the jury lacked sufficient doubt about the charges against Cardinal Pell, the former archbishop of Melbourne and treasurer of the Vatican. The jury, the court argued, ignored the "aggravating improbabilities,quot; caused by conflicting accounts by the cardinal's main accuser and other witnesses.
But no one outside the court case can prove that comparison. The central evidence, the testimony of the main accuser, on which the case "was totally dependent," the judges wrote, has never been published, neither on video, audio, nor even redacted transcripts.
It's just a dazzling example of the secrecy and lack of accountability that has shaped Pell's indictment from the start. No criminal trial in recent Australian history has been so notorious or so difficult to follow and analyze.
The case has been a model of opaque operations, starting with judges who rejected related allegations from the start, followed by gag orders that prevent media coverage and a refusal to disclose evidence, even when a jury verdict is ruled out as irrational.
Legal experts said the case made clear how much power judges in Australia have to suppress public oversight and nullify jury verdicts, raising questions about whether the system adequately values citizen participation. At each stage, critics argue, Australia's courts showed a penchant for secrecy and insular decision making that resembled the failings and harms of the Catholic Church. response to sexual abuse within their ranks.
"It is endemic to several areas in the Australian governance landscape," said Jason Bosland, a law professor at the University of Melbourne. "We have this 'well, you just have to trust us' approach. It's a problem."
Australia's legal system is based on British customary law. There is no explicit protection in the constitution for freedom of expression, although the High Court has said that it does so implicitly in some cases. And jury verdicts can be rejected if an appeals court determines that their decision was unreasonable or could not be supported by the evidence.
The success of such appeals is rare, but it worked for Cardinal Pell. If the decision came as a surprise, it's mainly because of what little the public could see on the road.
From the start of the case, Australian judges have resisted legal principles that treat criminal trials as public events to uphold the responsibility of a justice system that promises an impartial rule of law.
Early, A crackdown order restricted what journalists could publish, excluding even the most basic details, such as the number of people involved in the original complaint. Strict rules that apply to all criminal cases, with the goal of protecting juries from information that may harm their decisions, also contributed to a blackout of news and liability.
The court avoided any mention of additional charges brought against Cardinal Pell and pressured the media to remove the already published stories. "Cardinal: The Rise and Fall of George Pell,quot;, a book by journalist Louise Milligan, was taken out of bookstores to avoid the risk of contempt for court charges.
Journalists were unable to report the case as it happened, meaning that the original trial, which ended with a hanging jury, largely disappeared. Even reporting on the suppression order, because it was a court document related to the proceedings, would have been considered breaking the law.
"One problem in this case is that the general public couldn't watch," said Jeremy Gans, a professor at Melbourne Law School who closely followed the trial. "Most of us were unaware of any of the details, and none of us have seen the plaintiff's testimony."
There was a reason for caution. Australia's sexual abuse laws require the identity of child victims to be protected; in this case, the lead prosecutor was 13 years old at the time of the alleged abuse in 1996. He filed in 2015.
But critics question whether the public's right to know could have been preserved.
"There should be some way to provide the public with access to the transcript in a way that does not reveal the person's identity so that people can judge whether they agree or disagree," Bosland said. "The only way the judicial branch of government should be held accountable is through the principle of open justice, and that requires that the public receive as much information as possible."
In its ruling on Tuesday, the Superior Court essentially decided the criminal case of one of the world's most powerful religious figures based on how a jury had handled testimony that no one outside of the process has been able to assess.
The judges' order suggested that the jurors over-rely on the primary accuser's account without properly considering the "indisputable evidence,quot; of additional witnesses. The prosecution, according to the indicated order, did not do enough to question those who said that the scene after a Sunday mass 20 years earlier would have been too busy to allow what was alleged, including the accusation that the cardinal forced his penis into the accuser's mouth after trapping the two choirs drinking wine in the priests' sacristy.
But without the accuser's testimony to compare, it is difficult to assess what led the jury to issue a guilty verdict.
Even some victims and their representatives said Tuesday that they were beginning to question whether justice required completely obscuring the plaintiff's testimony.
Steven Spaner, Australia coordinator for the Priest Abused Survivors Network, said that as the trial progressed, culminating in acquittal, "it started to seem like this was not a fair deal, it was power, they were the ones who could influence using their influence. "
Cardinal Pell's prominence always seemed to float over the proceedings. "Big George,quot;, as he was known in his hometown of Ballarat, Australia, carried a dominant style of management and serenity from his early days in the priesthood to His rapid rise in the ranks.
It was often the public face of the Catholic Church's response to the abuse scandal. As archbishop of Melbourne, he established an alternative resolution process for abuse survivors that the Vatican admired, and many Australians viewed with skepticism. Initially, he limited payments to A $ 50,000, or $ 31,000, with compensation conditional on victims keeping their trauma confidential.
Many saw him first as a protector of finances and later as parishioners.
"There are many people who say Pell was a scapegoat for the tragedy of it all," said Dr. Peter Wilkinson, a former Catholic priest and researcher in Melbourne. "That is a reasonable argument. People were angry, extremely angry, and the accusations against George Pell gave a human target for his anger."
A Vatican statement said Pope Francis "welcomes the unanimous decision of the High Court," adding that "he has always expressed his confidence in the Australian judicial authority." He offered his morning mass on Tuesday for those suffering unfair sentences.
But for many of those who have been living with the legacy of abuse in the church, the High Court decision is a blow to their faith in a justice system they have just begun to trust.
Lisa Flynn, a lawyer representing the father of the defendant who died in a civil claim, said her client was struggling to understand how the criminal justice system had finally "failed the two children in the choir," the one who testified and the second that died before trial.
He said the High Court decision revealed systemic problems in Australia's ability to deal with sexual violence and trust the verdicts of its citizens.
"The voice of the victims in this matter," said Flynn, "has not really been heard."