Cardi B was criticized for allegedly using the celebrity privilege to take the COVID-19 test

The star of & # 39; I like & # 39; He is apparently the last person to use the celebrity privilege to gain access to the COVID-19 test considering his infamous celebrity conspiracy theory that they are paid to claim they have Coronavirus.

Cardi B set the record straight. Hit maker "Bodak Yellow" recently visited her Twitter account to shoot a fanatic who accused her of using medical resources to detect Coronavirus when she was taken to the hospital last week for stomach pain.

The fan wrote on Monday, April 6: "One thing that has been marking me is that there is a close friend of my aunt who has the coronavirus and she went to the hospital but they told her to go home and that they could not take care of her" . . So she has been trapped at home with the rest of her family without receiving help. "

He went on to detail in the next tweet, "But then I go to social media and see Cardi B in the hospital because she 'thinks' she has the virus and is getting the help she needs. I know celebrities have advantages , but this is someone's life. "

"You can allow a celebrity (who, by the way, can help with some donations and help the hospital) who thinks they have the virus, to enter the hospital (ended up because they didn't have it) than someone who does." Agree. The world is a mess, "claimed the person.

Cardi finally found out about the thread and wasted no time in closing the charges. "Ummmmmm I was literally throwing up everything I swallowed and lost 5 pounds in 4 days because of stomach problems. IT'S NOT THE CAUSE OF THE RHONE. You can still go to the hospital for other problems you know of," the raptor quickly replied in a now deleted message. Cheep.

The "Like" star is apparently the latest celebrity to use the privilege of being a public figure to gain access to the COVID-19 test. The "Privacy" rapper previously shared a conspiracy theory that some celebrities were paid to get tested. "We keep seeing these basketball players say, 'Yes, I have the coronavirus but I have no symptoms,'" he said in the video. "So how the hell am I supposed to know when I'm supposed to be tested?"

"You are all playing with me," he argued. "That's my problem right there. Because they're not really saying what it is. And it's like, okay, so tell me what it is and what it isn't. I'm starting to feel like all of you ** ** s are payin & # 39; n **** s to say they got it. "

Idris Elba, who is among those who tested positive for Coronavirus despite showing no symptoms, criticized Cardi for it. Calling his statement "proof of shame, the 47-year-old man said in his own live session:" I don't know what people get out of this. So, it is as if someone like me paid to say that I have Coronavirus is like an absolute bull, stupid nonsense. People want to spread that as news, that's stupid. It is the fastest way to make people sick. It is not beneficial to me. "