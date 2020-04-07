Can the NFL Draft be hacked? John Harbaugh among many concerns about virtual security

%MINIFYHTML5f7a0952b3ecaf7d16b64753be079ab076%

The NFL announced in a memo to its teams on Monday that the league is officially moving into a "completely virtual format,quot; for this year's draft. A fully virtual draft of the NFL has raised obvious concerns regarding cybersecurity and whether the event could be hacked.

"These teams are used to having great communication. Now you can do it via teleconferences, but there are already teams concerned that their Zoom teleconference will be hacked by another team. That has been a question that has been asked at this time," he said. ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tuesday in "Get up,quot;.

Some teams have publicly voiced concerns about online security. Ravens coach John Harbaugh explained his concerns in a conference call with reporters Monday.

NFL DRAFT: 2-round drill | Top 100 Prospects | Stranger moments

"Yes, great concern," said Harbaugh, via the Baltimore Sun. "Every time I read something in the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times that talks about how bad Zoom is, or any of these other offers … I immediately text our IT folks and (director football manager) Nick Matteo is one of those guys, and they assure me that we are doing everything humanly possible. "

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff also voiced safety concerns, speaking with Peter King of ProFootballTalk.

“With the security aspect, which is probably the most important for the teams. How do you ensure that your conversations are protected? Someone could hack this Zoom, and you're probably not going to learn much, "Demoff said." Hacking a team's draft room at Zoom is probably very different. That would be my biggest concern only from the encryption point of view of how to keep these conversations confidential. "

There's also this, from King:

As a club executive told me on Friday, it's puzzling to think that there's even a small chance that an NFL team with a smart IT person might figure out how to hack into Zoom sessions from another team on draft night.

A recent headline in the Washington Post says: "School districts, including New York City, begin to ban Zoom due to online security concerns." In a recent statement, Zoom said, in part, "Zoom takes user privacy, security and trust very seriously." This has become a problem that even has a name: Zoombombing.

It is not entirely clear how the NFL plans to operate its virtual project. But for teams that want to communicate with all their staff across the country, including other teams for possible exchanges, they'll likely depend on teleconferencing tools like Zoom. The NFL has several weeks to plan this draft, and you can bet that safety will be a top priority.