Cam Newton feels like a "fish out of water,quot; as a free agent – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cam Newton says he feels like a "fish out of water,quot; being a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career.

Newton said during a conversation with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul on Instagram Live on Monday that being released by the Carolina Panthers left him with a chip on his shoulder that "it became a family size very quickly."

Newton gave no indication of where he might be interested in signing.

The 2015 league MVP played in just two games last season and is coming off surgery for a broken Lisfranc foot. He also underwent surgery in the 2019 offseason for a partially broken rotator cuff on his right shoulder.

Because players are not allowed on the NFL campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newton has been unable to visit any potential suitors or work for teams to prove he is healthy.

"It's a huge possibility for me right now, but the fact that this crown situation has hit, I'm not a person to blame or do any of that," Newton said. "But at the same time, I think I've been affected in a lot of ways, and it's just (unfortunate). But at the end of the day, man, I'm going to let the ball play the way it does and I'll go from there."

The Panthers replaced Newton with free agent Teddy Bridgewater.

General manager Marty Hurney said in a conference call Monday with reporters that releasing Newton was an extremely difficult decision. It was one of several moves Carolina made this offseason in an effort to redo the list.

"You have to make very difficult decisions every year," said Hurney. “This was probably one of the most difficult. I wrote Cam. We all know what has brought the organization on and off the field, so it was extremely difficult. "

As for Newton, 30, he is still looking for a new home.

"I've never known anything other than Carolina Panthers, and now it's as if I want God to lead my way and put me in a position where I can prosper and be myself," said Newton.