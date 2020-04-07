California court leaders suspend evictions statewide – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California judicial leaders on Monday adopted a state emergency order suspending evictions to help deal with the COVID-19 crisis that has paralyzed the judicial system.

It was one of eleven temporary rules adopted by the state Judicial Council during a second emergency meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The order delays the progress of all eviction cases, not just those related to people who cannot pay rent due to the virus. It follows an executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom last month that prohibits the execution of eviction orders that defenders said did not go far enough.

Sasha Harnden, a housing policy advocate at the Western Center for Law and Poverty, said the council's decision is an important step.

"This is the kind of direct and comprehensive protection that we have been waiting to see from our leaders to give comfort to people as we tackle the massive economic impacts of this crisis," he said.

Under the rule, tenants can receive eviction notifications, but they won't be on the normal five-day clock to respond, Harnden said Monday. When the courts resume, tenants could still owe the rent back, be evicted, or face other penalties.

The rule will remain in effect for up to 90 days after Newsom lifts the state emergency declaration it issued in early March.

The council, the regulatory arm of the judicial system, also set a statewide bail of $ 0 for misdemeanors and misdemeanors to reduce jail populations.

In addition, the council allowed the courts to require that legal proceedings and judicial operations be carried out remotely, with the consent of the accused in criminal proceedings. Defendants may also appear remotely for pretrial criminal hearings.

It also extended the term for temporary restraining orders and statutes of limitations governing civil actions.

Courts have been operating with a greatly reduced workforce since Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

