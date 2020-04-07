Bruins' Torey Krug hoping to return to Boston when hockey returns

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the entire sports world, there have been many more questions than answers. For some players, including Boston's Torey Krug, the most important question of all might be which shirt they will wear the next time they put on their clothes.

Krug is in the final year of his contract with the Bruins, and has no idea how the ongoing hiatus in the NHL season will affect his future with the team.

"We haven't had any conversations since this started," he told reporters in a video call on Tuesday. "I cannot speak for any other UFA that is in a position like me, but in terms of my situation here in Boston, we have not continued any conversation or made progress in that regard."

MORE: Third avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

The 28-year-old defender has been quarantined at his father-in-law's Michigan home since the break took effect. Like most people in the United States, he has been waiting for his time while social distancing measures are still in place.

"I am like everyone else, hopefully practicing the social distancing signals that we have all been instructed by," he said. "Enjoying time with family, obviously … like everyone else, I look forward to getting things back to normal."

Like everyone else, he has no idea when or if the 2019-20 NHL season will resume. He is optimistic that this is the case, but emphasized that whatever format the league decides to end the season should be fair to everyone involved.

"It's something a lot of people are considering right now," said Krug. "With so many different unknowns, it's hard to understand what our circumstances will be and what will be available to us, whether it's ordinary buildings with fans involved or empty arenas. For me, I think it's fair. As long as it's fair. we are all in a situation where the playing field is level and we can all compete for a Stanley Cup, that is our ultimate goal. "

One possibility he mentioned was the idea of ​​playoff-neutral site games, which may reportedly take place in North Dakota due to the state's sparse population.

"I don't know how it will unfold. None of us will know," he said. "It's almost a great opportunity to get creative and see what comes to mind, but in terms of restoring the integrity of the game, you have to make sure that we're not doing anything crazy and that we can look back and hang up our hats and be proud of what what we could do in these circumstances. "

MORE: What Donald Trump's Conversation With Commissioners Means For The 2019-20 NHL Season

Every time the NHL returns, Krug hopes he will remain a member of the Bruins.

"I really hope I didn't play my last game as Boston Bruin," he said. "It has been a great place for me and my family to grow. My love of the game and playing in front of these fans has been very special to me."

Unfortunately for him, the pandemic has thrown everything into the air.

"It hasn't given me any clarity," he said. "In any case, it made me think a little bit more about this process because I was at the right moment and playing to help my team win and hopefully push us in the right direction to win a championship, and now with this season on hold. , I've definitely wondered what's going to happen. "