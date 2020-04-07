Broadway's "How I Learned to Drive" was postponed; Next possible season: Up News Info

Another Broadway production has turned down plans for this season: Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning Manhattan Theater Club highly anticipated staging. How I learned to drive, with Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse, the retaliatory papers that originated 23 years ago have been postponed.

MTC says it is finalizing plans to increase production during the 2020-2021 season, according to a spokesperson.

The production follows other postponements of a season (Caroline, or change, birthday candles, flying over the sunset) as well as direct cancellations (Hanged, who's afraid of Virginia Woolf?)

Other productions will undoubtedly take one of those routes, with the remainder of the 2019-2020 Broadway season uncertain at best. The closure of the theater announced on March 12 expires on April 13, but the return date is debatable: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the state closure until April 29.

The Broadway League, which represents theater owners and producers, will meet with various theater unions this week to discuss plans for the reopening of Broadway. A closure extension at least until May is possible, even likely, with some experts expecting repeated extensions throughout the summer.

How I learned to drive, directed by Mark Brokaw, was to have started the breakthroughs at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater on March 27, with an opening night on April 22. Subsequently, MTC hoped to begin progress on May 1.

Vogel's play follows a woman (played by Parker) who accepts the child sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of a beloved uncle (played by Morse).