Britney Spears flaunts her curves in a pretty floral top by LoveShackFancy

Britney Spears has a strong affinity for romantic, delicate and feminine things. Along with her love of trees, she adores flowers and frequently shares photos of roses, Victorian tea sets, and beautiful pastel photos of some of the things that make her happy. Britney was clearly drawn to the floral print and pastel hues in her LoveShackFancy Jansen Crop Top. She loved the floral print so much that she added a flower to her hair, well, digitally anyway. Britney shared several photos of herself with the feminine top who flaunted her curves and showed off her toned abdomen with her 23.8 million followers on Instagram. In the photos, Britney chose to wear her long blonde hair that fell and fell below her shoulders.

Britney revealed in previous posts that she does not edit her photos and it is clear that her makeup is real and not retouched. Still, some people chose to leave comments that he was taking photos and editing his images by adding the rose. Most people would agree that there is a difference between editing your face and makeup in pictures and adding a rose with an app to your shot.

In a second post, Britney shared two photos and added two pink roses in the corner of the photos. You can see the first photo Britney Spears shared where she showed off her curves and cleavage along with the caption below.

I found this flower in the garden today ….. of course, !!!!️ !!!!

Britney Spears works hard to stay in shape and revealed several months ago that she broke her foot while dancing in her studio. She shared a video with her fans that left a lot of grimaces as they could hear the audible snap of her ankle fracture when she fell to her feet on the wrong path.

You can see the other two photos that Britney Spears shared on Instagram, where she posed with two digital pink roses in the photo slideshow below.

Britney has isolated herself in California as the world battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Although he no longer performs in Las Vegas, he appears to be keeping up with his workouts despite his recent injury.



