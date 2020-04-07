Brielle Biermann defends Donald Trump!

Brielle Biermann jumped on Twitter to defend President Donald Trump, accusing people of "intimidating him."

"This is not political, I don't care how I feel about Trump as a politician, but he is a PERSON." He runs the country. He has feelings like all of us. Do you think someone wants to do their best? Can they when they are constantly belittled / intimidated by everything they do / say? "she tweeted.

Brielle obviously caught a violent reaction to her comments and tried to clean it up:

"That is not a representation of my political views. I simply say: Obama, win, whoever! I did not deserve / do not deserve constant hatred. The number of people defending bullying is ridiculous!"

Perhaps Brielle is not in style with President Trump's Twitter account, which he uses to destroy anyone who opposes him. He also constantly attacks journalists who only do their jobs during their White House press conferences – Trump is literally a stalker.

However, we do not recall that Brielle tweeted in defense of Obama when white nationalists attacked him online.