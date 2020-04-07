Brie Bella catches her mother off guard with news about her father

Drama dad!

In this preview of Thursday's episode of Total fine, Brie Bella is in a heated confrontation with her mother, Kathy Colace, when the retired WWE star reveals that he has reconnected with his father.

The news comes when Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella they are casually talking to their mother. Nikki broaches the subject of her father and Brie's Jon Garcia at the beginning of the clip, explaining that he believes "people can change."

"A part of me feels like maybe Dad is in a better place now," says Nikki. I haven't seen him inside, what? More than five years. "

Brie, on the other hand, admits she has seen him at least twice in the past year, something her mother was unaware of. Kathy is clearly shocked, despite telling Nikki that she hopes she and Brie "start a new relationship,quot; with their father.

"Wow, you never said anything," Kathy tells Brie, implying that what really bothers her is her daughter's omission of the truth.

Meanwhile, in a confessional interview, Brie talks about what initially led her to start a meeting.