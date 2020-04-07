Brie Bella catches her mother off guard with news about her father

Drama dad!
In this preview of Thursday's episode of Total fine, Brie Bella is in a heated confrontation with her mother, Kathy Colace, when the retired WWE star reveals that he has reconnected with his father.
The news comes when Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella they are casually talking to their mother. Nikki broaches the subject of her father and Brie's Jon Garcia at the beginning of the clip, explaining that he believes "people can change."
"A part of me feels like maybe Dad is in a better place now," says Nikki. I haven't seen him inside, what? More than five years. "
Brie, on the other hand, admits she has seen him at least twice in the past year, something her mother was unaware of. Kathy is clearly shocked, despite telling Nikki that she hopes she and Brie "start a new relationship,quot; with their father.
"Wow, you never said anything," Kathy tells Brie, implying that what really bothers her is her daughter's omission of the truth.
Meanwhile, in a confessional interview, Brie talks about what initially led her to start a meeting.
"For a long time, we came and went. And it really took my husband to say, 'Brie, if my father was still alive, I would do anything in the world to text him. You're lucky you have that & # 39; ", Brie explains to the cameras. "I don't want to hold onto anger. I don't want to keep thinking about the past. I just want to let it go. But I didn't tell my mother because I knew it would hurt her."
Brie cheese did tell Nikki, though. She explains that she was "always so supportive," but right now, she is "shocked,quot; because she didn't think Brie told her mother.
Another person who knew about Brie and Jon's attempts to repair their relationships? The lullaby of the twins.
"Wow, that will be another conversation," answers a betrayed Kathy.
Things only get worse, and Kathy ends up screaming "shit!" to brie
Look at the tense clip above and see what happens between the mother-daughter couple on the new Thursday. Total fine.
