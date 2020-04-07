Brad Paisley forced and gagged by his wife during the closure of the coronavirus

WENN

The country music singer has filmed a home parody with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, during her self-isolation amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley She has found the key to surviving time in isolation with her family, by supporting her singing husband. Brad Paisley tied and gagged in his pantry.

The "Father of the Bride" star took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, 2020 to share a funny video at her Tennessee home as the mother of two fans updated on life during the coronavirus blockade.

"Okay, today is the 26th and it has been difficult, I will not lie," he confessed. "But you know what? I feel like today I finally turned a corner."

Then he gave fans a mini tour of his kitchen. "I have soap, I have clean towels, I have hand sanitizer, and there is some wine left in my glass …" added Kimberly.

"We got the extra supplies we need …," he continued as he made his way to the pantry, where the country music singer was sitting on the floor, his hands tied and the tape placed over his mouth.

"I think I finally found out!" Kimberly smiled, as Brad's muffled cries for help could be heard in the background. "So stay home everyone! Do whatever you have to do to get through this!"

<br />

She captioned the post, "It's the 26th for me. #Stayhomeeveryone #psa #quarantine #tips (sic)."

Brad also uploaded the humorous clip on his Instagram page. "A message to #StayHome everyone. Whatever it takes," he wrote alongside the footage, adding the hashtag, "#help".

In addition to joking around with his wife, the musician has been using his forced downtime to organize mini performances for fans online, while also virtually joining in with Darius Rucker to perform a mix of their songs "Mud on the Tires" and "Wagon Wheel" for the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special on Sunday, April 5, 2020, when they also paid tribute to Kenny rogers with covers of "The Gambler" and "Lucille".