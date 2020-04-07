Boris Johnson moved to intensive care for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLa55402a953bed83cfd3916e48460a6b675%

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit while combating symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his office said in a statement Monday. The announcement comes a day later. Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas Hospital in London with what his office called "persistent symptoms of coronavirus."

"Over the course of this afternoon, the Prime Minister's condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," the statement read. Johnson asked Foreign Secretary Domenic Raab, the first secretary of state, to replace him "when necessary."

President Trump opened his newspaper Coronavirus Task Force reporting saying he was saddened to hear the news about Johnson, adding that "all Americans are praying for his recovery."

"He has been a very good friend, it has been something very special: strong, determined, he does not give up, he does not give up," Trump said.

Johnson is the first known world leader to test positive for the virus. He has faced criticism for his initial handling of the virus in the UK, especially when it made headlines in early March for claiming that he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients he visited at local hospitals.

"I shook everyone's hand, they will be delighted to know it and I continue to shake hands," he said during a press conference on March 3.

However, by the end of March, Johnson had imposed a strict security lock on the country, closing non-essential businesses and ordering residents to stay home as much as possible. There have been at least 52,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the country and at least 5,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.