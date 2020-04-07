Boris Johnson is stable after moving to the ICU due to coronavirus

WENN

The British Prime Minister is stable and in good spirits after spending the night in the Intensive Care Unit as his covid-19 symptoms became more serious.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson He is "stable" after spending the night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St. Thomas Hospital in London, as his coronavirus symptoms "worsened."

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Johnson was admitted to the National Health Service (NHS) hospital after battling Covid-19 for 10 days, and on Monday he was transferred to the ICU as his symptoms became more severe.

Providing an update on his condition, a spokesman said: "The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and in a good mood. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other help."

"It has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory assistance."

The ventilator takes over the body's breathing process when the disease has caused the lungs to fail, however, the spokesperson insisted that Johnson does not have pneumonia.

After receiving good wishes from politicians, including the Foreign Secretary and the interim leader Dominic Raab and the new head of the Labor Party, Sir Keir Starmer, former prime minister David cameron Johnson said: "He is an incredibly tough and tough guy. He is also quite fit: I have met him on a tennis court."

"I'm sure he will get through it and be fine. But obviously it is a worrying time and we are all thinking about it."