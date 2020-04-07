Boris Johnson is a "fighter and he will return," says Raab.

May I first give an update on the Prime Minister's status? I know a lot of people are concerned about that. I can tell you that you are receiving the best care from the excellent medical team at St. Thomas Hospital. It was stable overnight. You are receiving standard oxygen treatment and are breathing without help. It does not need mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory assistance. He remains in a good mood, and according to standard clinical practice, his progress continues to be closely monitored in critical care. I think it's probably worth remembering that, as will be the case for many people across the country who know someone at work who has become ill with the coronavirus, it is a shock to all of us. He is not just the prime minister to all of us in the cabinet. It is not just our boss. He is also a colleague and is also our friend. So all our thoughts and prayers go out to the Prime Minister right now with Carrie and her entire family. And I am sure he will succeed because if there is anything I know about this Prime Minister, he is a fighter and will return to the helm that will take us through this crisis in no time. Of course, for us in the cabinet we know exactly what he wants from us and what he expects of us at the moment. And after today's cabinet discussion, I can reassure the Prime Minister. And we can assure the public that their equipment will not blink. And we do not back down from the task at this crucial moment. We will maintain all our focus and all our resolve with calm determination to carry out the government's plan to defeat the coronavirus.