Boeing's drone conducts a flight demonstration for the US Army. USA – Defense blog

US aerospace giant Boeing reported on its Twitter account that the company demonstrated the ability of S-100 Camcopter unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver supplies to US Army troops.

"The S-100 Camcopter recently delivered supplies to US Army troops, the first time that a vertical take-off and landing autonomous air vehicle resupplied Army troops," says the Boeing message.

The Boeing S-100 Camcopter variant, produced in association with Austrian Schiebel Industries, is a highly expeditionary Group 3 vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial system.

A Boeing team flew the S-100 on 31 missions, delivering 726 kg (1,600 lb) of "simulated blood and ammunition,quot; through a cargo winch during the military exercise.

The unmanned helicopter flew the missions autonomously, Boeing says.

The S-100 automatically navigates through pre-programmed GPS waypoints or can be operated directly with a pilot control unit.

Missions are planned and controlled through a simple point-and-click graphical user interface. High definition payload images are transmitted to the control station in real time. Using "fly-by-wire,quot; technology controlled by redundant flight computers, the UAV can automatically complete its mission in the most complex electromagnetic environments. Its carbon fiber and titanium fuselage provides capacity for a wide range of payload / drag combinations.