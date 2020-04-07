BM Jayda Cheaves from Lil Baby blames Split for her son: Baby ruins my relationship

Instagram

During a recent Q & # 39; n & # 39; A session on Instagram, the rapper's ex-girlfriend tells her devotees, "I love my baby, don't get me wrong, but they ruined my relationships."

Jayda Cheaves she loves her son, but if she can go back in time, it seems like she would rather not give birth at all. During a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the ex-girlfriend of Lil baby He blamed his babies for the reason their relationships didn't work out.

When asked whether or not she wanted to have more children in the future, Jayda said, "Don't have a baby, like … Just stick with a *** a, just f ** k with your n *** a but don't let me get you pregnant because … you don't have a baby. " By picking up her son, Jayda later made it clear that while she loves her children, she believes they are ruining their relationship. "I love my baby, don't get me wrong, but my relationships were ruined," he said.

Jayda emphasized it once again on Twitter. "Having a baby with someone will force you to see things you don't even want to see …" he wrote on the microblogging site. "Show both parties TRUE COLORS."

Some agreed with what she said, while others did not. "You say your baby ruined your relationship because you ruined it by thinking you really screwed up," one Instagram user taunted her. "Babies can TEST relationships, but they definitely don't ruin them. What ruins relationships is incompatibility," someone else commented.

Jayda has a son who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Lil Baby. She confirmed their separation last month. "Stop trying to reconstruct this man's interviews, songs, etc. because we are no longer in a relationship," he posted on his account. Having nothing but love for his baby daddy, he assured his fans and followers, "We're not fighting like this, either. It's not bad blood on my part."

Jayda went on to say that her "main focus right now is that we have to raise a one-year-old child," as she asked people to "stop the negativity." By making the statement short and clear, he concluded the post by writing "That's it. That's it" that he has to say about their relationship.