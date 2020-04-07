Bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef is more widespread than ever

BRISBANE – An aerial study of the Great Barrier Reef shows that coral bleaching is sweeping the eastern Australia area for the third time in five years.

Bleaching has affected all three regions of the world's largest coral reef system and is more widespread than ever, scientists at James Cook University in Queensland state said Tuesday.

Aerial studies of 1,036 reefs in the past two weeks found bleached coral in the northern, central and southern areas, James Cook University professor Terry Hughes said.

"As the summers get hotter and hotter, we no longer need an El Niño event to trigger massive bleaching at the Great Barrier Reef scale," Hughes said. "Of the five events we have seen so far, only 1998 and 2016 occurred during El Niño conditions."

El Niño is a weather pattern that begins with a band of warm ocean water in the central and east-central Pacific around the equator and affects the global climate.

The Great Barrier Reef is made up of 2,900 separate reefs and 900 islands. You cannot recover because there is not enough time between whitening events.

"We have already seen the first example of consecutive bleaching, in the consecutive summers of 2016 and 2017," Hughes said, adding that the number of reefs saved from bleaching is shrinking as it becomes more widespread.

He said underwater studies will be carried out later in the year to assess the extent of the damage.

In early March, David Wachenfeld, chief scientist for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, said the reef was facing a critical period of heat stress in the coming weeks after more extensive coral bleaching than natural wonder has suffered.

The authority, the government agency that manages the coral expanse in Northeast Australia, said ocean temperatures over the next month would be crucial to the reef's recovery from heat-induced bleaching.

"The forecasts … indicate that we can expect continuous levels of heat stress for at least the next two weeks and maybe three to four weeks," Wachenfeld said in a weekly update on the health of the reef.

"So this is a critical time for the reef and it is the weather conditions over the next two to four weeks that will determine the bottom line," he said.

The ocean temperature in most of the reef was 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the March average.

In parts of the marine park in the south, near the coast, which avoided the ravages of previous bleaching, ocean temperatures were 2 to 3 degrees Celsius (3.6 to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.

The authority had received 250 reports of sightings of bleached coral due to high ocean temperatures during an unusually hot February.

The 345,400-square-kilometer (133,360-square-mile) world heritage color coral network has been devastated by four coral bleaching events since 1998. The deadliest were the most recent, in those consecutive summers of 2016 and 2017.