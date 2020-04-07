Bindi Irwin thanks Russell Crowe for the beautiful fig wedding gift

Russell Crowe You sure know how to choose a wedding gift.
On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to wish that Gladiator star in a happy birthday and thank her for the thoughtful gift you gave her and her husband Chandler Powell for his wedding
In his post, the Crikey! They are the Irwins The star and her boyfriend can be seen posing next to the fig tree of Port Jackson, a native of eastern Australia, which she gifted to the newlyweds. Thankful for his kindness, Bindi wrote: "Happy birthday, @russellcrowe. You will always be part of our family. Although we cannot see you now, we give you a hug and we think of the beautiful fig that you gave us. Of you. I hope your day is extraordinary "
Russell's gift also featured a note from the Australian actor, who was tied to the tree with a beautiful white ribbon. The note reads: "Introduced to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Russell Crow and family love."
In March, Bindi and Chandler were married in an intimate ceremony in Australia surrounded by loved ones. Staying true to their roots, the newlyweds said "Yes, I do,quot; at the Australia Zoo, where they also met and got engaged in July 2019.
Excited to share the big day with her followers, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist shared a romantic snapshot of her wedding, where she and Chandler share a kiss in front of a stunning flower arrangement. "March 25, 2020,quot;, Bindi stresses the image. "We had a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now."
He also detailed the sweet ways his mother Terri Irwin and his younger brother Robert Irwin participated in their special day, noting that they came together to honor the deceased Steve Irwin during the ceremony
"Mom helped me prepare, Robert walked me down the hall, Chandler became my husband, and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she continued. "We share tears, smiles and love." In another post, he said, "This is the true meaning of family and love."
%MINIFYHTML54e309dee9db4e286323c03e320215a07%%MINIFYHTML54e309dee9db4e286323c03e320215a08%