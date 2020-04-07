Bindi Irwin thanks Russell Crowe for the beautiful fig wedding gift

Russell Crowe You sure know how to choose a wedding gift.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to wish that Gladiator star in a happy birthday and thank her for the thoughtful gift you gave her and her husband Chandler Powell for his wedding

In his post, the Crikey! They are the Irwins The star and her boyfriend can be seen posing next to the fig tree of Port Jackson, a native of eastern Australia, which she gifted to the newlyweds. Thankful for his kindness, Bindi wrote: "Happy birthday, @russellcrowe. You will always be part of our family. Although we cannot see you now, we give you a hug and we think of the beautiful fig that you gave us. Of you. I hope your day is extraordinary "

Russell's gift also featured a note from the Australian actor, who was tied to the tree with a beautiful white ribbon. The note reads: "Introduced to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Russell Crow and family love."