Bill Gates-supported coronavirus vaccine enters human testing phase – BGR

A new coronavirus vaccine that received funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has started human trials.

Inovio's INO-4800 DNA vaccine has shown promise in preclinical trials, and the conclusions of the Phase 1 study will be ready this summer.

If successful, the vaccine may be ready for emergency use as early as this fall.

The race is on to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus as quickly as possible, and researchers at various institutions have made tremendous progress in a very short time. Two human trials started in the USA. USA And China in recent weeks, while doctors in Australia are studying the potential benefits of a 100-year-old vaccine against COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) has partnered with about 20 parties to COVID-19 vaccines, according to a report a few weeks ago, and we've heard about several projects already underway. One involves a tobacco company, while a different vaccine candidate uses a small patch of needles made from sugar to deliver the payload.

Bill Gates said a few weeks ago that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will spearhead the development of the COVID-19 vaccines by starting work on no fewer than seven different production lines for potential candidates. Only two of them are likely to make it, and the effort could cost billions. However, it could save thousands of lives in the process, since the logistics related to the actual manufacture and shipment of the vaccine must be developed at the same time as the vaccine research. Now, we have learned that one of the Gates-supported vaccines is ready to enter Phase 1 of the clinical trials.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted a request from Inovio Pharmaceuticals under the Investigational New Drug program. TechCrunch.

The drug being tested is a DNA vaccine called INO-4800, which showed promising results in preclinical animal studies. The drug can enhance the immune response by injecting a specifically designed genetic makeup into the human body. The immune system produces antibodies to fight the newly detected pathogen, which can then help fight the new coronavirus. 40 healthy volunteers selected by the Philadelphia Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the Center for Pharmaceutical Research in Kansas City will be inoculated in Phase 1. The trial data will be ready by summer.

The vaccine builds on the work Inovio started for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) epidemic a few years ago. The company used a DNA vaccine in a Phase 1 trial that showed a promising response, producing a high level of antibodies that persisted for a long time in the subjects.

Inovio has produced thousands of doses of INO-4800 in just a few weeks, which will be used in the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. The company says it will be able to increase production to one million doses by the end of the year if the clinical trials are successful. The doses could be used in additional tests or in emergencies, with pending authorization.

Any COVID-19 vaccine approved for human use will take up to 18 months to become available to the general public.

