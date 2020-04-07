Bhad Bhabie responds to accusations of & # 39; Blackfishing & # 39;

Bhad Bhabie went viral on Monday after he posted videos of her looking like a fair-skinned black woman: Twitter accused her of "Blackfishing,quot;.

In the videos, Bhabie seemed like a completely different person. It had several darker shades, and some even speculated that he might have undergone surgery to improve his features.

"I saw everyone post this video and thought it was a promising R,amp;B singer or smthn. I was confused about why people were so angry … in the meantime, it's just bhad bhabie blackfishing once again," wrote one user. from Twitter.

"Someone please do this. Blackface and dealing with your 'rapper character' is unpleasant and tramples on the racial struggles of blacks," commented another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, Bhabie said the following about his controversial new appearance:

"Millions of sick people, thousands dying every day and you guys worry about me putting on makeup for a photo shoot? Usually I'm the savage but everyone needs to relax and focus on what's important right now."