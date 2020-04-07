Berkowitz Brothers Developing "The Happy Broadcast" News Series – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Let's face it, we can all use a positivity boost considering the current landscape. That is why Berkowitz Brothers & # 39; Not A Billionaire (NAB) has opted for television rights through a partnership with Mauro Gatti & # 39; s The Happy Broadcast, a popular platform that offers good news to offset the social anxiety that results from negative news. NAB is set to co-produce the series with Gatti with Ben Berkowitz and Max Berkowitz as executive producers.

The Happy Broadcast use simple childish images to spread positivity and educate a wide audience about science-based news. In less than a year, The Happy Broadcast's Instagram channel has amassed nearly half a million dedicated followers.

Related story Berkowitz Brothers develops a limited series based on the life of the Danish explorer Peter Freuchen

"For the same reason, Mauro created TI have Happy Broadcast platform, my brother and I were fed up with all the negative stories that filled our news channels, ”said Ben Berkowitz. “So we decided to take control during this time of uncertainty and create a show that will not only inform, but will inspire and add a feeling of warmth and happiness to the homes of people around the world. Mauro is a brilliant creative full of childish light, and we couldn't be more proud to help him and all his hard work touch millions of lives. ”

"My goal is to use my art to spread positivity," added Gatti. “I have created something like an anti-poison for negativity and darkness that permeates our media. My only wish is that my work is able to spread positive news from all over the world and bring happiness, so you can spread some good news too!

Gatti won an Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for Netflix Ask the Storybots. He is also vice president of Creative at JibJab digital entertainment studio.

NAB is currently developing a series of fantasy adventures with the creator of Hellboy, Mike Mignola and the producers of Oscar nominees Anomalous Y Rick and Morty, Starburns Industries.

The Berkowitz brothers and NAB are managed by Octagon, the global entertainment representation arm of the Interpublic Group of Companies, and legal by Fox Rothschild LLP.