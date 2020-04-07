Beloved Tiger star, Al Kaline Hall of Fame dies at 85

DETROIT (AP) – Fresh out of the train and at just 18 years old, Al Kaline ran into an immediate obstacle while trying to join the Detroit Tigers. Called into the majors, he was unable to pass the security guards at Briggs Stadium.

“I finally convinced them that I was the guy who just signed a bonus contract for the huge sum of $ 15,000. That was a lot back then, ”Kaline recalled in a 1999 documentary.

His anonymity was short-lived.

Kaline, the Hall of Fame outfielder who played his entire 22-season career in Detroit, died Monday at his home in Michigan. "Señor. Tigre”, as he was affectionately known, was 85 years old.

John Morad, a friend of Kaline's, confirmed his death, and the Tigers also did so in a statement. No cause of death was given.

Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title, in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 average. He was an All-Star in 15 seasons and won 10 Gold Gloves. Beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster and was a special assistant to the general manager.

Kaline was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.

"There is a reason he was Mr. Tiger," said Dave Dombrowski, president of the Detroit team from 2001 to 2015. "First-class person, he was humble, he always played hard. He is the kind of person everyone could get hooked on. "

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander, who pitched for the Tigers between 2005 and 2017, tweeted his thanks on Monday.

"A man so kind and generous that he meant a lot to many," said Verlander. "I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life or just having a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. "

Kaline left the Southern High School in Baltimore directly to the Major Leagues, making his debut on June 25, 1953. He assumed the position of Detroit right fielder in 1954, and quickly became a fan favorite at Briggs Stadium. , later renamed Tiger Stadium.

Kaline never hit 30 home runs in a season and broke the 100-drive mark just three times, but his overall consistency at the plate and his exceptional shooting and shooting put him among the best outfielders in the American League.

"There have been a lot of great defensive players. The man who could do everything is Al Kaline, ”said Brooks Robinson, a member of the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame once. "It was the epitome of what a great outfielder is all about: great speed, catches the ball and throws it well."

Kaline ended his career with 3,007 hits and 399 home runs. He scored 1,622 runs and had 1,582 RBIs. He got his 3,000 hit in Baltimore, cutting a double on the right field line in September 1974, his last season.

In his only World Series, Kaline hit .379 with two homers and eight RBIs when the Tigers overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat St. Louis in the 1968 championship.

"If there's one accomplishment that I'm particularly proud of, it's that I've always served baseball to the best of my ability," Kaline said during his induction speech to the Hall of Fame. “I have never deliberately done anything to discredit the game, the Tigers, or my family.

“By far being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the proudest moment of my life. You can be sure that I will do my best to fulfill the obligation associated with this honor, ”he said.

That same year, his number 6 became the first uniform number retired by the Tigers.

“Many of us who are lucky enough to work in baseball have our short lists of the players that matter most to us. Al Kaline was one of those players for me and many others, which made this a very sad day for our sport, ”said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Kaline and Willie Horton, another beloved ex-Tiger, were appointed in 2001 as members of the new Tigers Baseball Committee, joining team owner and president Mike Ilitch, general manager Randy Smith, and manager Phil Garner. Ilitch disbanded the committee at the end of that season, but both Kaline and Horton remained Dombrowski's special assistants after his arrival.

Jim Leyland managed the Tigers for much of Dombrowski's tenure, but Leyland also spent time in the Detroit organization as a minor league player in the 1960s and had known Kaline since.

Leyland had his own name for Kaline: "I always called him Mister Knight."

Major League Baseball awarded Kaline in 1973 the Roberto Clemente Award in honor of the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, community involvement, and contribution to his team.

Hall of Fame members Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, teammates on the Detroit championship team in 1984, praised Kaline's influence.

“Today we lost one of our treasures. Al Kaline was an icon, not just for the Tigers organization, but for all of baseball. Mr. Tiger was not only a great player, but he was also a classy person whom he held in high esteem, ”Trammell said in a statement issued by the Salon.

Morris said: “If you were a tiger, you would follow their example. Whether he was a player or an announcer, he was on the field, at the clubhouse and available to chat if you needed any advice. That's what the Tigers players appreciated. "

The Tigers spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida is located on Al Kaline Drive.

Larry Herndon was outfielder for the Tigers from 1982 to 1988, when Kaline would work with the great players as a spring training instructor.

“He was a golden person, in addition to being a great ball player. Gentle, kind, generous, ”said Herndon. "Everything good you have heard about Al Kaline is true."

