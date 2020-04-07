BBC to Present Coronavirus Telethon – Deadline

The BBC has announced plans to host a coronavirus telethon on April 23, bringing together its two charitable partners, Comic Relief and Children In Need, for the first time.

Produced by BBC Studios, The great night in It will launch for three hours on BBC One and aims to encourage the nation by highlighting stories of kindness, humor and hope during the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic.

Along the way, the program will invite donations that will go to vulnerable people who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Comic Relief and Children In Need will channel the cash to local frontline charities.

BBC



The BBC said the show would be star-studded, but has yet to name any famous names involved. The station's latest telethon, Sport Relief, was presented by people like Top gear presenter Paddy McGuinness and outstanding contributions from the Strange things to emit.

Related story Edinburgh TV Festival canceled and moved online amid coronavirus pandemic

The BBC added that The great night in it will be broadcast live respecting "all current government protocols for social isolation." Peter Davey and Colin Hopkins will be the executive producers. It was commissioned by BBC Content Director Charlotte Moore, Chief Entertainment Officer Kate Phillips and Katie Taylor.

Moore said: “BBC One will bring the nation together for this special live charity event. I would like to thank BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to lend their support to local charities, projects and programs across the UK; and for all the stars who participate in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most. "

BBC Great night in follows similar plans in the US USA, where Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will face One world: together at home via NBC, ABC and CBS on April 18. The event, curated by Lady Gaga, has been organized by the Global Citizen social action platform and the World Health Organization.