"Bad Boys,quot; hit theaters 25 years ago!

Roommates, on April 7, 1995 "Bad Boys," starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, officially hit theaters and a classic was born! It was the first time that the two comedy legends had teamed up for the hilarious police comedy that involves the two shifting identities to catch a drug dealer.

When the "bad boys,quot; was released In theaters 25 years ago, in the spring of 1995, it was an instant hit. Both Martin and Will starred in two of the largest television series of the time, with "Martin,quot; broadcast on FOX and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,quot; broadcast on NBC, and this project was the perfect way to bring them together in the big screen.

His chemistry was unmatched and he easily made "Bad Boys,quot; one of the biggest hits of the year and one of the most beloved movies of all time. Produced for just $ 23 million, the film grossed more than $ 100 million at the box office and produced two sequels, "Bad Boys II,quot; in 2003 and "Bad Boys For Life,quot; in January this year.

For a bit of backstory in the film, it was originally written for two white male leads, but once that idea went out the window, Martin Lawrence was chosen as Miami detective Marcus Burnett. Martin was free to choose his castmate in the film, and thanks to his sister's suggestion, he chose Will Smith after the two had dinner together. Another fun little fact, Arsenio Hall was offered the role of Mike Lowery, but he approved, a decision he now says he regrets.

"Bad Boys,quot; has been so successful in the past 25 years that a fourth film is already in the making, thanks to the phenomenal success of "Bad Boys for Life," which is now the highest grossing film in the franchise. Happy Anniversary!

