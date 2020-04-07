Home Entertainment Azealia Banks to Busta Rhymes: Take steroids and do Molly!

Azealia Banks to Busta Rhymes: Take steroids and do Molly!

It's been a while since rapper Azealia Banks went off with another rapper, and this time it's Busta Rhymes who faces his wrath when he called him a "fat son of a fat steroid neck on social media."

"They don't understand that I'm not looking for any of these niggas. (They) beg me to go to the studio and then be on the Internet reading blogs like bitches and I want to play politics," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

"This nigga begs me to stay to do a remix of Beyonce (she never paid me). So I want to play politics as if I couldn't associate as if someone wanted to work with a 47-year-old roid head that Molly still takes," she continuous.

