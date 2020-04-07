Azealia Banks rants against Busta Rhymes and warns him to "clear the record"

Instagram

The raptor of & # 39; Chasing Time & # 39; She appears to be angry at the record producer for a collaboration with him, threatening to expose him and giving him four days.

Coronavirus quarantine does not appear to be buffered Azealia Banks& # 39; spirits to fight. The rapper, who has developed a reputation for having disputes with public figures on Twitter, has taken on another hip-hop star, Busta Rhymes.

He recently raged on Instagram Stories, threatening to expose the 47-year-old rapper and others he didn't name. "When this quarantine ends, I'm very fucking many summers," he warned them. "They were all raped."

Claiming that he got "a long list," he said Busta would be the first. "Clear the record before I expose you," he told the Brooklyn presenter. "Don't act stupid," he added, giving him four days. "I'm not fucking with you." Azealia kept calling Busta "Fat Steroid Neck, Motherfucker" and "Ugly".

While she initially said it wasn't about music, Azealia later hinted that she is angry at Busta for a collaboration with him. She shared what appeared to be a cover for a song called "Taste & # 39; s State" with Busta and stated, "You don't understand that I'm not looking for any of these nigjas anyway. (They) beg me to come." to study and then be on the Internet reading blogs like b **** es and I want to play politics. "

"This begged me to stay to make a silly remix of Beyonce (never paid me) So I want to play politics as if I couldn't associate as if someone wanted to work with a 47-year-old roid head still take molly," he continued detailing.

The "212" spitter said she eventually made the remix, but Busta did not delay her part of the deal. "I did the remix for him (no payment). As the payment was supposed to be the exchange. He gets the remix from Bey and I get the verse for my song. To use when it's f ** k, please." shared of his supposed agreement. "This is my intellectual property here. Part of his lyrics / cadence / flow are from my design. This will become a big problem for him."

Busta has not responded to Azealia's protests against him.