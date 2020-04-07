Aurora police officer fired for drunk driving accident

An Aurora police officer was fired after he allegedly drove his car against a tree while intoxicated and driving 55 mph in a residential neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

Acting Police Chief Vanessa Wilson announced Monday that she fired Officer Jaired Dozier, who graduated from the police academy in August. As a new employee, he was still on probation and therefore cannot appeal his dismissal, Wilson said in a press release.

"Officer Dozier's actions do not reflect the professionalism of those who wear this uniform and of someone who should represent this organization," Wilson said in the press release. "Since assuming the position of Aurora Provisional Police Chief, I promised that I would not tolerate or allow behaviors like this at our agency."

Dozier, 23, collided with his car on March 17 in a Colorado Springs neighborhood while he was out of service. His car collided with another vehicle parked on the side of the road, a mailbox, a school zone sign, and a fence before crashing head-on into the tree and stopping, according to Colorado Springs police reports obtained by Up News Info via a request for records.

Officials estimated that Dozier was traveling approximately 55 mph when it crashed, well above the 25 mph speed limit, according to reports. The car was moving so fast that when it hit the tree, one of its headlights flew off and embedded itself in the wall of a nearby house, according to reports. The impact also broke the tree.

Dozier was unstable standing on the scene, dragging speech and smelling of alcohol, officers wrote in their reports. Dozier repeatedly told responding officers that he worked for the Aurora Police Department.

"Sir. Dozier told me he was a police officer, and I told him that I was aware of that information and had nothing to do with the investigation," Colorado Springs officer William Powers wrote in his report.

Dozier was transported from the scene to a hospital due to minor injuries from the accident.

"While Mr. Dozier was being evaluated, I heard the doctor ask about the speed Mr. Dozier was driving and said something like," Okay, I know how to drive fast. I'm a policeman, "Powers wrote in his report.

Dozier later told Powers that he drank two drinks and two beers before driving, according to reports.

Dozier faces charges of driving under the influence and driving carelessly in El Paso County court.

His arrest is the third time that an Aurora police officer was caught drunk last year. Officer Nate Meier passed out drunk in his department's car while working on March 29, 2019. Meier was not fired by the previous police chief and did not face a criminal investigation.

Another officer, Annette Brook, was arrested on June 17 after crashing her car while driving drunk. She pleaded guilty in January to charges of driving while under the influence and banned the use of a weapon while drunk and was sentenced to house arrest. Brook has since retired.

"Our officers continue in our community, every day, during this unprecedented time," Wilson said in his statement Monday. "His hard work and dedication should not be overshadowed by the decisions of this officer he made while on duty."