ATX TV Festival virtualizes in 2020 amid concerns of COVID-19

The annual ATX television festival in Austin, Texas has not canceled the popular event that takes place every June, but they are making some significant changes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the event announced earlier this week that the ATX TV 2020 Festival will take place between June 5 and 7, as originally scheduled, but all programming will be online. In addition, the meetings that were announced for this year, including one for the cast of Scrubs – have been delayed until 2021.

As expected, the ATX Television Festival is no longer progressing as planned https://t.co/wgqGJko1H7 – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 6, 2020

According to Hollywood reporterCo-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson recently decided to cancel the festival in person and changed the title of this year's event to "ATX TV … From the Couch,quot;.

“These past few weeks have been incredibly challenging and continue to be full of uncertainties. Our hearts go out to all those affected by the COVID-19 crisis, ”said McFarland and Gipson in a joint statement. “Perhaps now more than ever, we believe that television is a powerful medium for change and empathy. We are committed to our mission to fully serve and nurture our community at all times. "

They went on to say that they decided to make this year's festival a "virtual weekend,quot; because of its mission and to ensure the continued safety of all. They thought it would be a great idea to celebrate television where we all enjoy it, from "the sofa,quot;.

Season 9 of the ATX Television Festival will still allow fans to come together (virtually) and celebrate their love of television and its ever-evolving forms. McFarland and Gipson promise a television experience unlike anything they have ever done before, and are emboldened by the possibilities they have been discussing with their partners and panelists.

We hope to celebrate #TVTogether with you, our ATX community, from the comfort of your living room. We hope you will join us for "ATX TV … from the couch,quot;. June 5-7 and we will announce additional details soon. For now, stay tuned … pic.twitter.com/gheVDryUZn – ATX TV Festival (@ATXFestival) April 6, 2020

"We are confident that we can continue to have great conversations, showcase new and old favorite series and interact with our amazing community … with many fun surprises along the way," said the co-founders.

They also revealed that they would return live for Season 10 in 2021, and that event will take place in Austin, Texas, from June 10 to 13, 2021. That festival will include planned meetings that are supposed to take place this year: Scrubs, Cougar Town, ParenthoodY Oz.

All the formal details for the virtual panels in ATX TV … from the sofa will be announced soon Screenings and panels for The CW Nancy Drew, Comedy Central & # 39; s The other two Y Drunk history and TBS " Full front with samantha bee They were all planned for this year.



