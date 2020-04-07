Attorneys list drugs in the driver system in motorcycle deaths

CONCORD, NH (AP) – A trucker charged in a New Hampshire accident that killed seven motorcyclists had fentanyl, morphine, and a chemical found in the cocaine in his system that day, and told authorities he would often take drugs before start working, prosecutors said. in a document released Tuesday.

On the morning of the accident on June 21, 2019, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, consumed two bags of heroin and half a gram of cocaine, prosecutors wrote in a motion objecting to Zhukovskyy's request for a bond hearing.

Zhukovskyy's drug use that day was "appalling,quot; not only because of what happened, but also because he was out on bail on a previous charge of driving under Connecticut influence, according to prosecutors.

The motion was in response to a request for a bond hearing for Zhukovskyy, which a judge denied. Zhukovskyy, jailed since the two-lane highway accident in Randolph, New Hamsphire, awaits trial in November on multiple charges of negligent homicide and DUI. He has pleaded not guilty.

Zhukovskyy's lawyer argued last month that an independent analysis of the accident showed that one of the motorcyclists was drunk and that he was actually the one who hit Zhukovskyy's truck and caused the accident.

Prosecutors only said the results of the analysis "still demonstrate that the defendant was not fully operating within his proper travel lane at the time he collided with the first motorcycle,quot; and then hit the cyclists.

Prosecutors said Zhukovskyy is a danger to himself and others and that he must remain in prison. Nothing changes the fact that he was impaired that day and has a criminal record, they said.

Prosecutors also wrote that Zhukovskyy, a Ukrainian citizen, is a flight risk. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. USA You have filed a deportation request as a result of your charges.

The motorcyclists who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes the Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Before the accident, Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts to the drunk driving arrest against Zhukovskyy, but Massachusetts did not act to suspend his license.