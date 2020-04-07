AT&T TV subscribers get free HBO for one year with a two-year commitment – Deadline

WarnerMedia's parent company AT&T is offering a year without HBO to subscribe to the new AT&T TV launched nationwide if they agree to a two-year commitment to the service, according to an announcement posted on the company's website.

"Get AT&T TV and enjoy a year of HBO with us," the site said. It offers the premium network as part of an entertainment package that requires a two-year commitment to AT&T TV, priced at $ 49.99 for the first year. After a year, HBO would cost you $ 15 a month. Cinemax, Showtime Starz, and Epix are included during the first three months of the package before their regular monthly rates are charged.

Separately, AT&T has said that the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, which will launch in May, will be part of any AT&T plan that currently includes HBO. It's a true marketing mix as AT&T powers its two most recent offerings, AT&T TV and HBO Max.

AT&T TV launched nationwide on March 3. It requires a high-speed Internet connection and includes packages and applications of live TV channels, with a single device without having to change the inputs. AT&T TV is bundled with another product called AT&T TV Now, which is exclusively OTT / app based but offers most of the same content. That service was previously called (DirecTV Now). AT&T U-verse, the phone company's original triple play video offering is no longer sold.