At least 1 dead in Menifee murder, cause of death unknown – Up News Info Los Angeles

MENIFEE (CBSLA) – At least one person was found dead on Monday in Menifee, but few details have been released.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, officers were dispatched to the scene in the 3100 block of Sherman Road, near McCall Boulevard, shortly before 4 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a homicide had occurred, but details of the cause of death and the number of deaths were not immediately released.

According to the sheriff's department, a suspect was not pending and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

The department's Central Homicide Unit was on scene Monday night to investigate, but did not reveal any additional information.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)