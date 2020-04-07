Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talk about romance when they stay with the family

Self-quarantine has become a family affair for a Bachelor Nation couple.

How Ashley Iaconetti Haibon Y Jared Haibon To continue practicing social distancing and staying home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the hosts of the iHeartRadio podcast have chosen to stay with the family until conditions improve.

"I'm glad we're here," Jared told E. Exclusive news from his father-in-law's house. "We are trying to keep our spirits upbeat. We have been playing board games, watching movies, exercising when we can. We created a TikTok, so now we are trying to make videos for that. We are simply doing what we can."

As many couples can relate, staying with the family means personal questions can arise. Ashley admitted that her mother has already mentioned the possibility of having children. If you're also curious, the happily married couple said that growing the family is not a priority right now.

"That is not on our mind right now, so it is hard to even think, oh yes, we are planning to have children," Jared shared.