Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talk about romance when they stay with the family

Self-quarantine has become a family affair for a Bachelor Nation couple.
How Ashley Iaconetti Haibon Y Jared Haibon To continue practicing social distancing and staying home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the hosts of the iHeartRadio podcast have chosen to stay with the family until conditions improve.
"I'm glad we're here," Jared told E. Exclusive news from his father-in-law's house. "We are trying to keep our spirits upbeat. We have been playing board games, watching movies, exercising when we can. We created a TikTok, so now we are trying to make videos for that. We are simply doing what we can."
As many couples can relate, staying with the family means personal questions can arise. Ashley admitted that her mother has already mentioned the possibility of having children. If you're also curious, the happily married couple said that growing the family is not a priority right now.
"That is not on our mind right now, so it is hard to even think, oh yes, we are planning to have children," Jared shared.
Ashley added: "Obviously we want children, but the whole process does not excite me in any way. Obviously you do not experience that love nor do you know what awaits you until the day you give birth … If we could delay it." for a long time, we would delay it for a while, but biologically we cannot do that. "
For now, the Bachelor in Paradise The couple focuses on following the protocol of health officials.
the Lucy and Clarke: a puppy love story the authors enjoy walking together in the neighborhood when they are not working on their podcasts indoors.
And when things get stressful inside the home, they quickly recognize how lucky they are.
"I think Ashley and I are trying to make sure that everything is in perspective and while quarantine and self-isolation can be stressful at times, we also understand that there is a pandemic and staying home is not the worst result of what is happening in the world right now, "Jared shared." We try to constantly remind ourselves of that. Someday it will all end. "
Aid! I suck on dates The podcast co-host shared, "But for the moment, for the common good, it is our responsibility to try to stay home as much as possible."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLa4a9dbc9cc61aade309e7bcfe03866e27%