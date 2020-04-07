Artur Beterbiev would accept the UK fight & # 39; in two seconds & # 39;: Joshua Buatsi says & # 39; I am just as dangerous & # 39; | Boxing news

"He doesn't know 'who' or 'where'. If you're in front of him, goodbye. That's all."

















Artur Beterbiev would enjoy a fight in the UK, according to his promoters, and Joshua Buatsi warned that "I am also a dangerous fighter."

Russian powerhouse Beterbiev holds the IBF and WBC light heavyweight title and, with a 100 percent KO ratio in his 15 fights, is one of boxing's most formidable champions.

He hopes to meet mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong later, but British prospect Buatsi is the next best-ranked contender with the IBF.

Artur Beterbiev is IBF and WBC champion

"Beterbiev would fight in the UK in two seconds and would not see it as an obligation," said Top Rank President Todd DuBoef. Sky Sports.

"He is a complete and absolute beast! Anything in front of him, knock down.

"It doesn't take into account 'who' or 'where'. If you're in front of him, goodbye. That's all.

"Like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Beterbiev wants to fight the best and has no problem with where a fight could be."

Recalling how Top Rank signed him, DuBoef added: "We knew the legend of Beterbiev and his brutal nature of dismantling the boys. His ability to search and destroy is so compelling. But we did not know what interest everyone would have in him."

Joshua Buatsi is undefeated in 12

Undefeated Buatsi has won a British title and is not intimidated by fearsome light heavyweight champions who also include Dmitry Bivol.

"I am learning to do and they are dangerous fighters, but I am also a dangerous fighter," Buatsi said.

"Who's running the right way? With more learning and guidance, when the time is right, I'll be ready to handle these guys. I think I'm just as dangerous in the ring as they are."

Buatsi can first target Callum Johnson, a former Beterbiev victim who later hopes to fight for the European title against Igor Mikhalkin.

"I hope that if he gets it, he accepts it, I want it," Buatsi said. "The next step for me is the European. If he wins the title, we can do it."