Arjun Kapoor finds Kareena Kapoor Khan naked after posting her "work from home,quot; photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut on social media made waves across the Internet. And the massive response was expected anyway as diva fans waited for this moment for quite some time. Despite the fact that Bebo is still new to the world of Instagram, his social media game seems to be about to check out his posts so far.

In a last photo shared by the stunner, we can see her dressed for her & # 39; work from home & # 39 ;. He posted the photo saying: "They work from home, they said …". In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of white jeans and has rounded off her look with a hat and her all-time classic. pout. While Khan fans couldn't stop talking about his super starred avatar, it was his Ki and Ka co-star and good friend Arjun Kapoor who instantly decided to comment on his looks. He wrote: "Underrated by his standards."

Really hilarious!

Meanwhile, on the job front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen alongside Aamir Khan at Laal Singh Chaddha. Her latest Good Newwz release with Akshay Kumar was one of the biggest releases of 2019.