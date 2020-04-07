Apple provider Foxconn's sales fell 7.7% in March – Latest News

Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple Inc. products known by its trade name Foxconn, declined 7.7% in March.

The world's largest contract electronics maker reported revenue of T $ 347.7 billion ($ 11.51 billion) in March, falling from T $ 376.6 billion the year before, it said Monday in a presentation to the stock exchange. from Taiwan.

Revenue from January to March totaled T $ 929.7 billion, 12.0% less than the previous year, according to the presentation.

Last month Foxconn reported a 23.7% drop in earnings in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.

