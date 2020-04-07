Apple just released iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.1 – BGR

Apple recently released iOS 13.4.5 developer beta, but it will be a while before the new version reaches the general public.

Meanwhile, iOS 13.4.1 has been released for iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.1 is now available for iPad models.

The updates aren't huge, but they do fix some annoying bugs, including a FaceTime, but that has really been bothering people.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 was just released for iPhone earlier this week along with iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for iPad. Apple still has a lot of testing to do before releasing those updates to the public, but a new version has just been released for everyone in the meantime. iOS 13.4.1 is now available for all iPhone users with compatible devices, and iPadOS 13.4.1 is available for iPad models. The update includes some bug fixes, including one that prevented some devices from joining FaceTime calls with iOS and Mac devices running certain older versions of their respective operating systems.

Apple's new iOS 13.4.1 software was released alongside the corresponding Apple iPad developer software update, iPadOS 13.4.1, as we said. We can also hope that the new versions of Apple's beta versions of iOS will follow soon, but they are only for people interested in trying out new software. Wondering if your device supports iOS 13.4.1 or iPadOS 13.4.1? We have prepared a complete list below containing all compatible devices. If your device is there, it supports the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR