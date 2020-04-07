Appeals court upholds murder conviction of Dancehall Star's Vybz Kartel

Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel received some bad news this week after the Jamaica appeals court voted to confirm his murder conviction.

The convictions of the artist, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John, were also confirmed.

Kartel and his co-defendants were charged in 2011 with the murder of Clive "Lizard,quot; Williams. Williams' body was never found by authorities.

Prosecutors alleged that Williams was beaten to death at the reggae artist's home in August 2011 after being lured there by two stolen weapons. During the trial, police testified that they saw a text message from Kartel's phone that Williams was cut into "ground beef,quot; so well that his remains would never be found.

The Jamaican dancehall star was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years and St. John to 30 years behind bars. Campbell and Jones were sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole.