Appeals court upholds murder conviction of Dancehall Star's Vybz Kartel

Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel received some bad news this week after the Jamaica appeals court voted to confirm his murder conviction.

The convictions of the artist, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John, were also confirmed.

Kartel and his co-defendants were charged in 2011 with the murder of Clive "Lizard,quot; Williams. Williams' body was never found by authorities.

